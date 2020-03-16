Coronavirus: Masks and test kits donated by Jack Ma arrive in US







The first shipment of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s donation of 1 million masks and 500,000 coronavirus test kits to the United States arrived in the US on Monday morning.The supplies, which will be distributed by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), were purchased in China since its factories have gradually resumed production. The shipment of a second batch will depend on availability, said a spokesman at the Jack Ma Foundation.Ma is the co-founder of Alibaba, owner of the…







Source link