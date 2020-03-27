Coronavirus: Malaysia unveils massive US$57 billion economic stimulus package







Malaysia on Friday announced a second round of stimulus measures to counter the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing its total support package to 250 billion ringgit (US$57.3 billion).That figure – which is about 17 per cent of the country’s GDP – includes measures worth 20 billion ringgit announced last month by the country’s previous government. Overall, some 100 billion ringgit will be used to support businesses, mostly small and medium-sized enterprises, while a further 128…







Source link