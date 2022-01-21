close
Coronavirus: Malaysia resumes ticket sales for quarantine-free travel to Singapore; Western Australia to stay shut over Omicron fears

Malaysia has resumed ticket sales for air and land travel under a vaccinated travel lane programme with Singapore that had been suspended until January 20 over Omicron coronavirus variant concerns, the health ministry said on Friday.Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a statement said the ticket sales resumption follows a risk evaluation on the current Covid-19 situation in both countries.The country will halve the ticket quota, however, for air and land travel. Increasing ticket quotas…



