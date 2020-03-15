Coronavirus: Malaysia reports 190 new cases, Singapore tightens border controls







Malaysia reported 190 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, most linked to a religious event at a mosque that was attended by more than 10,000 people from several countries.The new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 428, the health ministry said in a statement.The ministry said all event participants and their close contacts will be placed under mandatory quarantine for 14 days.Malaysian health authorities have said about 16,000 people attended the religious gathering…







Source link