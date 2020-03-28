Coronavirus: Malaysia receives much-needed medical supplies from China in biggest consignment yet







Malaysia, the country in Southeast Asia hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, on Saturday received its largest consignment of medical supplies from China to date, with much-needed ventilators and masks among the donation.

As Malaysia’s infection rates surged in recent weeks, it has been one of the top beneficiaries of China’s so-called “mask diplomacy” drive to share equipment and expertise with other nations as it begins to bounce back from the pandemic much earlier than the rest of the world…







