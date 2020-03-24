Coronavirus: lost your sense of smell? You might be infected, say experts







From a mother unable to smell her baby’s nappy to a lawmaker who suddenly could not taste food, some coronavirus patients have described a loss of olfactory senses – and experts say this might be a new way to detect the virus.Ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists in Britain, the United States and France have noted a growing number of patients in recent weeks with anosmia – the abrupt loss of smell – and have said this could be a sign of Covid-19 in people who otherwise appear well.Official…







Source link