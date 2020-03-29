close
Coronavirus lockdown: top Hanoi hospital linked to Vietnam’s biggest cluster

Vietnam has locked down one of its largest hospitals and main treatment centres for Covid-19 after the nation’s biggest cluster of cases was linked to the facility, the government said.Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital, which is home to the capital’s centre for treating tropical diseases, has been officially isolated. As of Sunday morning, 16 virus cases have been linked to the facility, with both patients and staff among those infected, according to a government statement.Vietnam’s Deputy Prime…



