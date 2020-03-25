Coronavirus latest: Germany approves historic bailout; Trump says will attend Olympics in 2021

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government secured emergency spending, unlocking a historic rescue package designed to cushion the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.A majority of lawmakers in the Bundestag voted on Wednesday to allow additional borrowing to combat the crisis, according to the legislature’s president. The Bundesrat, or upper house of parliament, will vote on Friday.The extraordinary authorisation is part of a packet of legislation aimed at protecting German jobs and businesses. The…
