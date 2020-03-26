close
Coronavirus latest: G20 leaders vow US$5 trillion injection into global economy

The leaders of the Group of 20 largest economies have vowed to inject more than US$5 trillion into the global economy as part of their coordinated response to limit the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic.“We are injecting over US$5 trillion into the global economy as part of targeted fiscal policy, economic measures, and guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic,” according to a statement released after the conclusion of a virtual…



