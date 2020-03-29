Coronavirus latest: Britain warned virus measures could last ‘months’; New York City death toll climbs







Life in locked-down Britain may not return to normal for six months or longer as it battles the coronavirus outbreak, a top health official warned on Sunday, as the UK death toll reached more than 1,200.In the US, New York City’s toll of coronavirus deaths rose by 161 within just under 24 hours, according to the Health Department, a day after one of the country’s top disease experts predicted as many as 200,000 could be killed.Elsewhere in Europe, Italy was seeking to extend the lockdown in…







Source link