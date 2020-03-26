close
Coronavirus: Kenyan priest confirmed with Covid-19 after officiating at funeral

At least 60 people from a rural community in southwest Kenya have gone into self-isolation after attending a funeral officiated over by a Catholic priest who had recently visited Italy and days later was found to be suffering from Covid-19.The funeral, for the mother of a local nun, was held in a village in Siaya county on March 13, just two days after the priest, who was identified only as a Kenyan citizen, arrived in Nairobi on a flight from Rome. He is believed to have travelled from the…



