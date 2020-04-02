Coronavirus: Japan PM gets social media roasting for offering free cloth masks







Facing calls to declare a coronavirus state of emergency, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was flamed on social media on Thursday for instead offering people free cloth masks, pointing to growing frustration for some over his handling of the crisis.Within hours of the announcement, the hashtag “Abenomasks”, a play on the prime minister’s signature “Abenomics” economic policy, was trending on Japanese Twitter.Abe’s offer of masks – two per household – came the day after experts had warned…







