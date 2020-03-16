Coronavirus: Japan identifies 15 infection clusters, with biggest from music venues in Osaka







Japan has found 15 clusters of people infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the health ministry, which released an online map showing where they are located in the country as of noon on Sunday.Based on analysis by Hitoshi Oshitani, a virology professor at Tohoku University, and other experts, the map indicates clusters of 50 people or over in red, 10 to 49 in blue, and five to nine in green.The only cluster with 50 or more people infected is in Osaka Prefecture, where infections…







