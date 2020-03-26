Coronavirus: Japan braced for wider outbreak but no state of emergency for now







Japan warned on Thursday of a high risk the coronavirus would spread widely as the government prepared a task force to handle the crisis but the economy minister said the administration was not considering declaring a state of emergency.Japan had 1,314 domestic cases of coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, separate from 712 from a cruise ship that was moored near Tokyo last month, broadcaster NHK reported. There have been 45 domestic deaths and 10 from the cruise ship.“I told Prime Minister…







Source link