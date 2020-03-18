close
Coronavirus: Italy says 99% of people who died had other illnesses

More than 99 per cent of Italy’s coronavirus fatalities were people who suffered from previous medical conditions, according to a study by the country’s national health authority.After deaths from the virus reached more than 2,500, with a 150 per cent increase in the past week, health authorities have been combing through data to provide clues to help combat the disease’s spread.Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government is evaluating whether to extend a nationwide lockdown beyond the beginning…



