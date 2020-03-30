close
Coronavirus: Indonesia’s Widodo plans stricter social distancing rules as thousands flee Jakarta

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on Monday said he planned to implement stricter rules on mobility and social distancing, as thousands of people stream back to the country’s provinces from Jakarta, the epicentre of the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m [now] ordering large-scale social limits, physical distancing needs to be done more sternly, more disciplined, and effectively,” Widodo told a cabinet meeting, stressing that only the central government could decide on regional quarantines.




