Coronavirus: Indonesia’s migrant workers urged not to return home as Widodo declares state of emergency







Migrant workers from West Java, Indonesia’s most populous province, have been urged not to return home from overseas or elsewhere in the country to help curb the spread of the coronavirus after more than 100,000 residents streamed back in the past few weeks.“Mudik [the act of returning to hometowns or villages] is going to worsen our situation. Please stay where you are for the time being,” said Ridwan Kamil, the governor of West Java, which is home to some 50 million people.His comments came…







