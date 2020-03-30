close
Coronavirus: India’s poor flee cities after being robbed of livelihoods by lockdown

In small groups and large crowds, through inner-city lanes and down interstate motorways, hundreds of thousands of India’s poorest are slowly making a desperate journey on foot back to their villages in a mass exodus unseen since the days immediately after India’s independence in 1947.For many, it’s a matter of life and death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s order last Tuesday to lock down the country for 21 days to prevent the spread of Covid-19 has dried up work in urban areas, leaving many…



