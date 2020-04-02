Coronavirus: India’s lockdown traps truckers on roads, throws supply chains into disarray







More than 2,000km from home, Ananth is waging a lonely battle against hunger and thirst. The 30-year-old trucker has been stuck in the city of Kanpur, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, for the past fortnight – unable to deliver the goods he has brought all this way, or even see his toddler.Ananth, who goes by a single name and hails from the southern state of Tamil Nadu, is among tens of thousands of Indian truckers stranded on motorways and in the country’s remote corners amid the…







Source link