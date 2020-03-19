Coronavirus: Indian PM Narendra Modi orders one-day curfew to ‘prepare for future challenges’







India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday ordered the country’s 1.3 billion population to follow a one-day curfew to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and to “only get out of home if essential” in coming weeks.Modi said in an address to the nation that the curfew would be on Sunday from 7am to 9pm to test the giant country’s ability to take tough measures against what he called a growing crisis.The measure would be “in the interest of the country to follow and prepare us for future…







