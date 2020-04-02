close
Coronavirus: in India, after violence police try humour to enforce lockdown

One minute they’re dancing in the street in comical coronavirus helmets, the next they’re seen beating people for flouting a nationwide lockdown – Indian police have played “good cop, bad cop” in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.The streets of India’s cities have been largely deserted for more than a week of the government’s 21-day lockdown – no mean feat in a country of 1.3 billion people famed for their flexible attitude towards authority.Police admit it has been hard work to keep…



