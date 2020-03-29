close
Coronavirus: hundreds arrested in Malaysia for violating restrictions, as deaths rise

Malaysia arrested hundreds of people in the last week for violating restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus, a senior minister said on Sunday, amid a spike in the number of deaths linked to the outbreak.The death toll rose from 27 to 34 within a 24-hour period, the biggest daily rise so far, while the number of reported cases was up to 2,470, the highest in Southeast Asia.Malaysia has closed schools and non-essential businesses and imposed restrictions on travel and movement…



