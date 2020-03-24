close
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s infected dogs were asymptomatic and close contacts of confirmed patients, expert says

Two dogs that contracted the coronavirus in Hong Kong were “asymptomatic patients” – meaning they did not develop any symptoms of sickness, and animals may get the deadly bug only by having very close contact with a confirmed patient, a leading virologist has said.Professor Peiris Malik, chair in virology at the University of Hong Kong, made his comments as the latest test results of a previously infected German shepherd came back negative for the virus on Monday.The number of animals in…



