close
ASIAN (E)

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s domestic helpers getting used to new normal as social distancing keeps them apart on only day off

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 33 views
4c150890-71b7-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_204718.JPG




Domestic helpers in Hong Kong made do with limited freedom during their precious weekly day off on Sunday, after the government banned gatherings of more than four people to curb the coronavirus epidemic.More than a dozen domestic helpers in the city told the Post that they preferred to enjoy their time off outdoors with social distancing, despite concerns they get infected and offers from their employers for them to stay at home or work for extra pay.On Sunday, more than 100 domestic helpers…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response