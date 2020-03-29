close
Coronavirus: Hong Kong tourist dies of Covid-19 in Peru

ASIAN (E)
A Hong Kong tourist has died in Peru after contracting Covid-19.Peru’s health ministry announced the death of the 64-year-old man on its website on Saturday, local time.“A man aged 64 from Hong Kong was infected with Covid-19. He was found dead at his address in the region of Cusco at 3.20pm on March 27,” the ministry said.The Chinese embassy in Peru confirmed that a visitor from Hong Kong had contracted the coronavirus and died of a cardiac arrest triggered by the disease. The man had…



