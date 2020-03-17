Coronavirus: Hong Kong to place arrivals from all foreign countries under home quarantine







Travellers arriving in Hong Kong from any foreign country from Thursday will be put under home quarantine, the city’s leader has said, as she extended a red travel alert to cover all overseas nations.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor noted on Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak had become a pandemic, and the total number of infections abroad had exceeded the total in China.

She said that in the previous two weeks, Hong Kong had recorded 57 new infections, 50 of them imported.

"If we…







