Coronavirus: Hong Kong to mandate hotel quarantine for cargo aircrew, mulls expanding vaccination requirement to schools

Hong Kong will mandate three days of hotel quarantine for returning air cargo crew and is considering making coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for school students as it takes a more aggressive approach to battling a rise in imported Omicron cases.More details about the recent spate of cases will be revealed at an afternoon press conference addressing the city’s pandemic situation.Following last week’s announcement that all government workplaces would require full vaccination by mid-February,…
