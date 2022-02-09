Coronavirus: Hong Kong start-up PSI to ramp up Covid-19 rapid test kits output fivefold amid record infections







Hong Kong biotech start-up Phase Scientific International (PSI) aims to raise its production capacity for Covid-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits fivefold by midyear, as record infections drive huge demand for early detection.The biggest customer in the near term is the Hong Kong government, which plans to distribute test kits to the entire population. The city’s Hospital Authority made a bulk order for over one million units last summer for its workers to do weekly tests.The Kwun Tong-based…







Source link