Coronavirus: Hong Kong retail sales in record 44 per cent decline as health crisis batters struggling sector

Sales plummeted a record 44 per cent in February, official year-on-year figures revealed on Tuesday, as the coronavirus crisis hammered Hong Kong retailers.Consumer spending dropped for the 13th consecutive month – to HK$22.7 billion (US$2.3 billion) – highlighting the worsening picture in a sector already suffering from the impact of the anti-government protests that broke out last summer.Last October, sales shrank 24 per cent, from the same month last year, which was the record decline at the…



