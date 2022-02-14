Coronavirus: Hong Kong paramedics ‘stretched to the limit’ by fifth wave of cases, unions urge asymptomatic patients not to call emergency services





Hong Kong’s worsening fifth wave of Covid-19 infections has stretched paramedics’ manpower and workload to an “unprecedented” level, unions have warned, urging patients with no symptoms or those who test positive with rapid kits not to call the emergency services.Their appeal came as the city confirmed a record 2,071 new coronavirus cases and reported more than 4,500 preliminary infections on Monday. The Hospital Authority has repeatedly urged people who test positive not to go to already…







