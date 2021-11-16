close
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says there are no plans to further tighten Covid-19 rules for aircrew amid concerns over quarantine exemptions

Hong Kong’s leader has signalled there are no further plans to tighten Covid-19 rules for aircrew despite concerns over three infections involving cargo pilots exempted from quarantine, stressing the need to strike a balance between pandemic safeguards and maintaining the city’s everyday operations.Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Tuesday said action had already been taken to quarantine more than 100 aircrew members, confirming an earlier Post report. She insisted that Cathay…



