ASIANS (ET)

Coronavirus: Hong Kong health expert warns of ‘very high risk’ to unvaccinated, seniors after cases detected at hospitals, homes for elderly

A rising number of Covid-19 cases were detected at Hong Kong hospitals and care centres for the elderly, with a health expert warning that unvaccinated and older residents were at risk.Respiratory expert Dr Leung Chi-chiu said that outbreaks at care homes would increase the risk of infections for elderly and unvaccinated residents, noting they carried a “very high risk for hospitalisation and possible mortality.”The city confirmed 140 cases on Sunday, the highest since July 2020, which saw 149…



