ASIANS (ET)

Coronavirus: Hong Kong hamster owners dump pets as health authorities proceed with cull over fears of animal-to-human transmission

More than 100 hamsters were dumped by Hong Kong pet owners after the government announced a cull as a precaution against animal-to-human transmission of the coronavirus.Animal welfare volunteers said dozens of hamsters had been left to die in the streets, and they were scrambling to rescue those abandoned in various public areas.Numerous messages and photographs were posted on social media, showing the small furry mammals left in parks, bushes and garbage collection points.Although the cull…



