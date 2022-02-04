Coronavirus Hong Kong: growing untraceable cases ‘will prevent easing of social-distancing rules later this month’







Hong Kong’s rising number of untraceable Covid-19 cases will prevent any easing of social-distancing curbs when they are due to expire later this month and more workers will need to be ordered to work from home to reduce social interactions, the Post has learnedAn insider close to the government pandemic advisory committee said that the more than 30 untraceable infections two days in a row was worrying, as they suggested a number of invisible transmissions were taking place in the community.The…







Source link