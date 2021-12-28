Coronavirus: Hong Kong fitness chain blames ‘unrealistic rent’, social-distancing toll in closing last branches







A troubled Hong Kong fitness chain has closed its four remaining branches, citing “unrealistic rents” and social-distancing regulations that crippled the industry during the coronavirus pandemic.Goji Studios said it would facilitate the transition of memberships to another chain, Physical Fitness and Beauty, which has 20 branches in the city.“As the government tightened social-distancing measures last year, many businesses were restricted from operating, and fitness centres were forced to close…







