Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 32 new Covid-19 cases, including four who went to the same karaoke lounge

Hong Kong reported 32 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the city’s tally to 714 as a new cluster emerged involving people who used the same karaoke lounge.The Centre for Health Protection told a press conference on Tuesday that 24 of the newly diagnosed patients had travelled outside the city recently, including 12 students.Among the eight who had not travelled recently, four went to a karaoke lounge operated by major local chain RedMR on March 24. Another local case confirmed on Monday…



