Coronavirus: Hong Kong budget airline suspends all flight operations for five weeks amid poor demand and sweeping travel restrictions







HK Express is suspending all flight operations for five weeks until the end of April, while Cathay Pacific said on Friday it would operate only four per cent of its scheduled services in April and May.The budget airline controlled by Cathay Pacific cited a significant drop in travel demand and sweeping restrictions in movement due to the coronavirus pandemic.The low-cost carrier, which will stop flights from March 23, is the first in Hong Kong to shutdown all commercial flight operations amid…







