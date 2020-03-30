Coronavirus: homeless Hong Kong newspaper vendor who lost job due to pandemic jailed for stealing masks







A Hong Kong newspaper vendor who became jobless following the coronavirus pandemic was on Monday jailed for two weeks for stealing 300 surgical masks.Homeless man Wong Kwai-che, 68, admitted to picking up six boxes of masks left behind by an unknown person inside a public toilet in Wan Chai on Sunday afternoon. He was arrested that day after police officers intercepted him for behaving suspiciously.Prosecutors told Kwun Tong Court on Monday this was the third theft in a month committed by the…







