close
ASIAN (E)

Coronavirus: home beckons for some Chinese working overseas but others say they’re happy to stay put

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 37 views
281aded2-69cf-11ea-9de8-4adc9756b5c3_image_hires_091519.jpg




Mainland China might have reported its first day of zero domestic coronavirus cases since the outbreak began but that doesn’t mean Yu Jiahui, a Chinese national working in Germany, will be heading home just yet.“It’s not wise to fly back at present,” said the 26-year-old, who works for an aerospace company.“The flights are too expensive and you can’t ignore the fact you might get infected while you’re travelling.”Since the Covid-19 outbreak was first reported in central China in December more…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response