Coronavirus: Grocery project comes to rescue of Vancouver’s Chinatown elders, alone and scared to go out for food







Even before Covid-19, the elders of Vancouver’s Chinatown knew all about isolation, having been marginalised by poverty, language, familial dislocation and simply living in one of the city’s most socially challenged neighbourhoods.But some now have one less thing to fear – thanks to a campaign to deliver free groceries to them during the coronavirus pandemic.Those behind of the Chinatown Care Packages scheme said some elders had been scared to go outside to get food, while others had limited…







Source link