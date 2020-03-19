close
Coronavirus: Grim toll as Italy’s Covid-19 deaths surpass those of China

The death toll in Italy from the Covid-19 pandemic reached a grim milestone on Thursday as its number of fatalities surpassed the official total in China.Italian authorities announced 427 new deaths, pushing the total to 3,405, exceeding the total of 3,250 fatalities recorded across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.Italy has a population of 60 million, or less than 5 per cent of mainland China’s 1.3 billion. But it also has the world’s second oldest citizenry, after Japan. Some 30…



