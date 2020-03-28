Coronavirus: German embassy criticises Japan’s case figures as expats question Tokyo’s approach







The German embassy in Tokyo has issued a sharply worded criticism of the Japanese government over the spread of the coronavirus within the country, effectively accusing Japan of fudging official figures.

“The official infection rate in Japan cannot be believed. Due to the low rate of testing, it is likely that there is a high number of cases that have not been reported,” the embassy warned in a statement published on its website this week addressed to German nationals in Japan.

“Testing is…







Source link