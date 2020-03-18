Coronavirus: from vaccines to getting back to work, China turns to science for answers to the big questions

From developing vaccines and treatments, to advising on how artificial intelligence might be used to model quarantine strategies, China’s scientists are being asked to direct all of their energies into helping tackle the coronavirus pandemic.In a report released this week, the Ministry of Science and Technology said it was urging the country’s scientists to prioritise the development of drugs and treatments to help critically ill patients.It said it had also commissioned new research – using…
