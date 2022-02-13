close
ASIANS (ET)

Coronavirus: French anti-vaccine convoy heads towards Brussels

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 5 views
no thumb



Around three hundred vehicles taking part in a Canada-style protest convoy against Covid-19 regulations arrived in Lille, northern France, on Sunday en route to Brussels, where officials have already banned a demonstration called for Monday.The flag-bearing trek north came after 97 people were arrested in Paris on Saturday as thousands of demonstrators defied a ban on trying to block traffic, with 81 still in custody early on Sunday.The convoy, while smaller than the nearly 3,000 vehicles that…



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response