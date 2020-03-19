close
Coronavirus: former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in self-quarantine

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is observing self-quarantine after coming into close contact with an MP who tested positive for Covid-19.“He is under self-quarantine,” a spokesman said on Thursday.It is believed the 95-year-old statesman took a picture with Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen, who is now under quarantine at Sarawak General Hospital.Yii said he had tested positive for Covid-19 in a Facebook post on March 17, after coming into close contact with Sarikei MP…



