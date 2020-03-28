close
Coronavirus forces cancellation of Singapore’s Shangri-La Dialogue defence forum

The Shangri-La Dialogue, a high-profile regional security forum held annually in Singapore, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.The forum, usually attended by ministerial-level delegates and top defence officials globally, was scheduled to be held from June 5 to June 7. This is the first time the event is being cancelled since its inception in 2002, with its organiser, the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS), calling it the “most sensible course at this point.”…



