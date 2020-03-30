close
Coronavirus: for crazy rich Asians, private islands offer the ultimate quarantine (and they’re cheaper than you think)

82e4479a-6e89-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_204829.jpg




While the coronavirus outbreak has left many people self-quarantining in flats of just a few hundred square feet, super-rich Asians have a more appealing option for refuge: their own private island.

Sales agents say they have been flooded with enquiries from Asia’s wealthiest seeking an investment that can serve as both a bolt-hole from the raging pandemic and a long-term investment.

What is more, while some of these private idylls sell for up to US$100 million, some go for as little as US$55…



