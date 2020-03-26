Coronavirus: final testing of Hong Kong dog’s blood concludes it was infected







Final testing has confirmed that the 17-year-old Pomeranian revealed as the first dog to catch the coronavirus was infected because antibodies were found in its blood, according to Hong Kong’s animal welfare authority.Despite the conclusive positive reading, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) spokesman stressed that cases of infection in dogs appeared “infrequent”, with most of the city’s quarantined animals testing negative.The AFCD said that wider checks had…







