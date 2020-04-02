close
ASIAN (E)

Coronavirus: fewer deaths seen in countries with mandatory tuberculosis vaccinations

ASIAN (E) by admin on
37e3fcb2-74b1-11ea-ab8f-988daf8efd6f_image_hires_154505.JPG




Countries with mandatory policies to vaccinate against tuberculosis register fewer coronavirus deaths than countries that do not have such policies, a new study has found.The preliminary study posted on medRxiv, a site for unpublished medical research, finds a correlation between countries that require citizens to get the bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine and those showing fewer number of confirmed cases and deaths from Covid-19. Though only a correlation, clinicians in at least six…



