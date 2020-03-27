close
ASIAN (E)

Coronavirus: experts say Singapore’s new social distancing laws hard to enforce, but send needed signal

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 17 views
62411434-7012-11ea-b0ed-5e14cf8eb9e1_image_hires_182501.jpg




Singapore on Thursday updated its infectious diseases act to include new laws governing social distancing, with analysts suggesting the measures could be hard to enforce but would send a signal that a whole-of-society approach was needed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Individuals who intentionally stand in a queue less than one metre away from another individual will contravene the act – as will those who sit on a fixed seat that has been marked as not to be occupied, or those who sit…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response